Series Preview: Prowlers Travel to Elmira

After a brief Christmas break, the Port Huron Prowlers are back in action when they visit the Elmira Mammoth for games on Dec. 26 and Dec. 28. This is the first time Port Huron will see the new FPHL franchise.

The Prowlers are coming off of a tough series with the Columbus River Dragons in which they got swept at home. The 7-3 loss on Dec. 22 marked the most goals given up by Port Huron in a game this season. The Prowlers fell down 3-0 in the second but were able to rally within one. Columbus scored four of the game's final five goals to open up the big lead. Dalton Jay got the Prowlers on the board first the next night, but the River Dragons scored the game's next four goals. On the positive side, Jay extended his point streak to 18 and became the first FPHL player to score 20 goals this season. Wyatt Hoflin and Joe Noonan made the starts for Port Huron who dropped to 11-9-3 and stay at third in the Continental Division with 35 points.

The Mammoth had a tough start to their existence as they began their inaugural season 0-9-1 before picking up their first win on Nov. 23 against the Delaware Thunder. That embarked Elmira on a more positive streak which has resulted in a 5-3-2 record in its last 10 games. The Mammoth haven't played since they visited Columbus on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. Although The River Dragons swept that series, Elmira gave them a run for their money. In the first game, Dalton Anderson put the Mammoth up 3-1 in the second but Thomas Aldworth scored a hat trick and Austin Daae added one as well to give Columbus the comeback win. The next night, Elmira clung to a one-goal lead but Aldworth tied it with under three minutes to play and then the overtime winner to steal the game. The Mammoth came out with just one of a possible six points and are 5-12-3 with 18 points, fourth in the Empire.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Gino Mini (D) - Mini called First Arena home for a season and a half following a December deal between the Battle Creek Rumble Bees and the Elmira Enforcers. Mini played 53 games as an Enforcer before the franchise folded after the 2020-21 season.

Mammoth - Richard Shipman (G) - Shipman returned to the Prowlers after spending his rookie season in Port Huron last year. He got one start before he was released and scooped up by the Mammoth in November.

STAT CENTRAL

Liam Freeborn (PHP) has 7 multi-point games in his last 9 games played...Parker Moskal (ELM) leads his team with 15 goals and 35 points. None of his teammates have more than 14 total points this season...The Prowlers are 7-1-0 when allowing 3 or fewer goals this season...A league-high 8 players on the Mammoth roster have appeared with another FPHL team this season

SERIES SCHEDULE

Dec. 26, 7:35 P.M. at First Arena (Elmira, NY)

Dec. 28, 7:35 P.M. at First Arena (Elmira, NY)

Both games will be streamed live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel

