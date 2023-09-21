Monarchs Claim Wolff Cup Championship

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A walk off base hit from Kansas City Monarchs first baseman Brian O'Grady secured the 2023 Miles Wolff Cup Finals with a 7-6 win over the Chicago Dogs at Legends Field Wednesday night.

"We have the best players, we wanted to win the championship which was a grind," Monarchs Manager Joe Calfapietra said. "God bless us, God bless you, and we're gonna party!"

The Monarchs jumped out to a 6-1 lead after three. Chicago rallied to tie the game in the eighth.

Entering the bottom of the ninth, the Monarchs and Dogs were tied 6-6. Monarchs catcher and Player of the Year Chris Herrmann got on base with a leadoff single and found his way to second on a Jan Hernandez ground out.

After Micker Adolfo was intentionally walked, O'Grady stepped to the plate. With two strikes, O'Grady smashed a single to center field to score Herrmann and win the game.

"This team has done such a great job and I just happened to be the guy who was up at that time," O'Grady said. "What a way to end it, this place (Kansas City) just let me have fun again and I am so thankful."

This is the Monarchs' second Miles Wolff Cup in three seasons and third title overall in five seasons for the franchise.

O'Grady went 2-for-5 with two RBIs to lead the way for the Monarchs at the plate.

Kansas City starter Miller Hogan threw six innings allowing three runs, two earned, on seven hits. He struck out eight batters.

The Monarchs started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Monarchs left fielder Jacob Robson smoked an RBI double to make it 1-0. Monarchs' shortstop LJ Hatch dropped down an RBI single making it 2-0 Monarchs. Hatch would later score on an error from Chicago right fielder Dylan Rosa. It was 3-0 Monarchs after two innings.

The Dogs got on the board in the third. Payton Eeles hit a cue shot for an infield single and brought in a run. The Monarchs led 3-1.

O'Grady crushed an RBI single to push the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the third. Monarchs third baseman Taylor Snyder hit an RBI single of his own to make it 5-1 KC. O'Grady later scored on a ground out from Robson and the Monarchs led 6-1 after three.

Chicago cut into the lead in the sixth. An RBI triple from Dogs center fielder Nick Heath made it 6-2 Monarchs. Chicago catcher Ryan Lidge brought in Heath on a single and it was 6-3 after six.

Chicago was not done scoring in the seventh. After loading the bases, Heath brought in two more runs to make it 6-5 KC.

The Dogs tied it in the eighth. Chicago left fielder Matt Bottcher drove in a run with a groundout to tie it 6-6 after eight.

O'Grady's walk-off in the ninth brought in the winning run for the series win.

Monarchs' reliever Matt Hartman got the win, throwing a scoreless ninth inning. Chicago reliever Joe Cavallaro got the loss.

Jaxson Webb contributed to this report.

