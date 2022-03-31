Momot Signed; Baker to IR

March 31, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed rookie defenseman Trevor Momot to a PTO ahead of Knoxville's weekend series at Roanoke, head coach Jeff Carr confirmed Thursday morning. Momot comes to the Ice Bears following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Division III New England College.

Momot appeared in 25 games for the Pilgrims this year, scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists. He also held a +12 rating. He spent his first college season at Johnson & Wales University before suiting up for New England for the next three years.

In addition, forward J.B. Baker has been placed on the 21-day IR. He has 21 goals and 22 assists in 47 games for the Ice Bears this season.

The Ice Bears will face the Rail Yard Dawgs at the Berglund Center Friday and Saturday night. Each game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. EST. Fans can view the game at Union Place Bar & Grill for the road game watch party or listen to the team broadcast at www.mixlr.com/knoxvilleicebears.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.