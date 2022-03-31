Thunderbolts Head South for Games in Birmingham, Pensacola

March 31, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Following a 5-2 loss in their only game of the past week in Peoria, the Thunderbolts' schedule ramps up with a trio of road games this week in Birmingham and Pensacola as the countdown to the playoffs continues.

Week In Review:

Despite strong 5 vs 5 play, the Thunderbolts fell victim to the potent power play of the Peoria Rivermen, losing 5-2 on Friday night in Peoria, 4 of the 5 goals against being power play goals. Josh Adkins and Scott Kirton scored Evansville's goals.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts visit the Birmingham Bulls this Thursday night at Pelham Civic Complex beginning at 7:30pm CST. Afterward, the Thunderbolts will play a pair of games in Pensacola against the Ice Flyers this upcoming Friday and Saturday, both games beginning at 7:05pm CST. All three road games can viewed online on SPHL TV with a paid subscription through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network; via the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel or at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/listen .

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 15-30-6, 36 Points, 9th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Carson Rose (21 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Carson Rose (36 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (9-15-2, .908 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs BHM: 5-1-1

The Bulls lost both of their games last weekend against the Knoxville Ice Bears, starting with a 4-3 loss in Knoxville on Friday. Playing from behind most of the contest, the Bulls got goals from Jordan Martin, Colton Fletcher and Scott Donahue to keep the Ice Bears from running away with the score. The following night in Birmingham, Russell Jordan, Troy MacTavish, CJ Hayes and Jake Pappalardo propelled the Bulls in front 4-3, but late penalties gave Knoxville a path to take the late lead and defeat Birmingham 6-4.

Pensacola Ice Flyers:

Record: 27-17-6, 60 Points, 6th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Brennan Blaszczak (29 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Weiland Parrish (51 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Sean Kuhn (13-9-4, .908 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs PEN: 0-0-0

The Ice Flyers hosted the Fayetteville Marksmen for three games this past weekend, starting with a 4-2 loss on Friday, with Cory Dennis scoring both Pensacola goals. Pensacola got revenge on Saturday with a 3-0 shutout, as Frederic Letourneau, Malik Johnson and Seth Ensor scored goals, and goaltender Cody Karpinski stopped all 26 shots faced. Letourneau scored to open Sunday's weekend finale, but the Marksmen rallied to come back and defeat Pensacola 3-1. Pensacola hosts the Macon Mayhem on Thursday before hosting the Thunderbolts on Friday and Saturday.

Call-up Report

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 52

- 11 Goals, 12 Assists, 23 Points, 67 PIM

- Tanner Butler (Indy Fuel - ECHL)

- Games Played: 5

- 1 Goals, 1 Assists, 2 Points, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Thur. 3/31: Dillon Hill claimed off waivers from Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Tue. 3/29: Chris Janzen signed to professional tryout

Tue. 3/29: Connor Vermeulen moved from 21-Day to 30-Day Injured Reserve

Mon. 3/28: Cooper Jones returned from call up to ECHL Trois-Rivières

Sat. 3/26: Riley McVeigh released as Emergency Backup Goaltender

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.