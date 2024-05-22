Modesto Takes Rancho in Tuesday Opener

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Modesto Nuts raced to an early lead and held on to defeat the Quakes on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field, 8-5.

Modesto's Lazaro Montes had three of Modesto's 12 hits, driving in two runs to give him a league-leading 42 on the year, as the Nuts won for the sixth time in seven head-to-head meetings with the Quakes.

Rancho starter Jose Rodriguez (5-2) struggled out of the gate and lasted just two innings, allowing two in the first and two more in the second.

The Quakes couldn't take advantage of four Modesto errors, as they only produced four hits on the night, two of which came against Modesto starter Elijah Dale (2-1), who pitched five innings and got the win.

CJ Widger came out of the Modesto bullpen and worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

The Quakes (22-16) will look to end their three-game losing streak on Wednesday, sending lefty Garrett McDaniels (0-2) to the mound against Ashton Izzi (1-2) at 6:30pm. Wednesday is Bark in the Ballpark Night, with four-legged friends admitted with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

