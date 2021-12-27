Modesto Nuts Release 2021 Community Impact Report

MODESTO, CA - The report covers the 2021 fiscal year and discloses the Nuts contributions of over $170,000 to community related programs.

"It was an absolute honor to return in 2021 and offer Stanislaus County a safe, affordable place to enjoy friends, family & co-workers," said Zach Brockman, General Manager of the Modesto Nuts. "We are supremely confident that our organization will complete that comeback in 2022 and get back to hosting more fans and attending more community events. Donations, in-kind services & direct support for quality-of-life projects in the Modesto area will return in full. We couldn't be more excited for the future!"

With the help of The Parks Group and Mocse Credit Union, the Modesto Nuts began the Health and Wellness Program with over 10 schools enrolled and about 10,000 students participated. The Health and Wellness Program motivated children to focus on mental health, physical health, and cleanliness by offering performance-based incentives from Save Mart, Health Plan of San Joaquin, and The Modesto Nuts.

Non-profit organizations and little leagues used the Modesto Nuts ticket fundraising program to generate much needed funds. Additionally, the Nuts donated gift baskets which included game tickets, premium suites & autographed memorabilia.

Modesto front office donated their time generously to different organizations throughout the community. From school career fairs, to little league opening days, and much more; the Modesto Nuts were able to teach important values such as chasing dreams, having integrity and working hard for what they want.

In back to back years, the Modesto Nuts have doubled their community appearances. For more information on how you can have a Modesto Nuts representative at your event, please head to our Community Appearance Page.

