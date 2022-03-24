Modesto Nuts Announce 2022 Promotions Schedule

Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts announced the club's 2022 full promotions schedule for home games at John Thurman Field.

Individual tickets for all 2022 games at John Thurman Field are on sale NOW at modestonuts.com/tickets, and by phone at (209) 572-4487.

The Nuts' 2022 promotions schedule features 5 giveaways. The schedule begins on Opening Night, Friday, April 8th, when the first 500 fans receive a 2022 magnet schedule presented by Mistlin Honda. The following night on April 9th, the first 500 fans will receive an Edgar Martinez Drive street sign, presented by the Seattle Mariners.

Throughout the season there will be a multitude of special theme nights including an Independence Day Celebration on July 4th (firework night), Lucha Night with a post-game luchador show on August 26th, Star Wars Night on May 14th, and Marvel's Defender's of the Diamond on July 26th featuring a Hulk Smash Booth and a Scarlett Witch Cryo Chamber.

In addition, the Nuts will continue their three weekly promotions:

Together Tuesdays - Every Tuesday home game, the Nuts offer a free ticket to those who donate (2) items (either non-perishable foods, books, or gently-used clothing). Bring your items to the box office to receive a FREE ticket!

Silver Sluggers - Fans 55 and older are eligible to join join our Silver Sluggers program to receive a discount to EVERY Wednesday home game. For more information visit modestonuts.com/silversluggers

Pups & Pints - Every Thursday home game, bring your dog out to the ballpark and enjoy our Pups & Pints area, a place where your furry friend can be off-leash! Every pup must have a waiver filled out for each game. Dog sections include: 208, 210, 212, 214

For the complete 2022 promotions schedule and more information, please visit modestonuts.com/tickets.

The Nuts are set to begin the season with Opening Night on Friday, April 8th. Single game tickets are on sale now.

