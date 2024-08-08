MO BABOULI #soccer #football
August 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
If you think Mo Babouli's wonderful free kick deserves Goal of the Month, vote now! https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/509160
Vote for Mo's goal for a chance to win a fantastic prize package, including a Google Pixel phone and a GOAT bucket hat courtesy of TELUS
#TELUSGOTM -- : OneSoccer
Check out the York United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from August 8, 2024
- Atlético Ottawa Signs CF Montréal Midfielder Ilias Iliadis on Loan - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent York United FC Stories
- Soccer Icon Jorge Campos Is Club's Special Guest this Friday
- It's Official - York United FC the Hottest Home Team in Toronto
- York United FC Signs 7-Year-Old Superstar Joseph Denkha
- Benjamín Mora Named New Head Coach of York United FC
- York United FC Announces Coaching Change