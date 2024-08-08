MO BABOULI #soccer #football

Sports stats



York United FC

August 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
If you think Mo Babouli's wonderful free kick deserves Goal of the Month, vote now! https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/509160

Vote for Mo's goal for a chance to win a fantastic prize package, including a Google Pixel phone and a GOAT bucket hat courtesy of TELUS

#TELUSGOTM -- : OneSoccer

