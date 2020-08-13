MMA Fight Night Coming to Melaleuca Field

Mountain Force MMA and the Idaho Falls Chukars, have announced Mountain Force 17 live at Melaleuca Field. Saturday August 22, 2020. Starting at 7:00 PM. Mountain Force 17 will have a loaded fight card with TWELVE MATCHES in Bantamweight, Featherweight, Lightweight, Welterweight, Cruiserweight, and Heavyweight.

Mountain Force MMA (MTF) is a Mixed Martial Arts/Live Events organization featuring many of the best & talented fighters in and around the rocky mountain region. Headquarted in Northern, UT, Mountain Force is owned & operated by JP Marketing & Events, LLC. Mountain Force is comprised of an executive team that includes top professionals in LIVE MMA event orchestration, fighter development/relations, venue procurement, sponsorship creation/development, national licensing, marketing, advertising, publicity, and commission relations. Mountain Force debuted its first fight night event (MTF 1) in Spring 2018. Get ready for MTF fight events that will feature male & female, professional and amateur bouts of all weight classes & fight styles.

General Admission and VIP tickets are AVAILABLE NOW!

Buy Your Tickets Here: https://www.mountainforcemma.com/mtf17-1

Mountain Force MMA PRESENTS MTF 17 IDAHO FALLS FIGHT NIGHT.

Featuring:

- FIGHTERS (PRO & AMMY) LOCAL & NATIONAL

- DYNAMIC ENTERTAINMENT & MUSIC.

- PRIZE GIVING from SPONSORS.

- FAMILY FRIENDLY ATMOSPHERE (ALL AGES).

-FORCE THE FIGHTING MT LION.

- ROAMING Photos & VIDEO.

XPLOSIVE FIGHT CARD

Wanna Fight? Volunteer? Sponsor?

Click link: mountainforcemma.com

*The Idaho Falls Chukars and Melaleuca Field are serving as the hosting venue only. All ticket requests, questions, or refund request will be directed back to Mountain Force MMA.

