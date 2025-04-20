MLS NEXT: GA CUP: Girls Academy Blue vs. Girls Academy Red (Girls Division Final)

Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present the 2025 Generation adidas Cup - the most expansive and competitive edition in the tournament's history. This elite international youth competition brings together 80 of the world's top teams, representing 14 countries across four continents. Global powerhouses like FC Bayern, Inter Milan, and Palmeiras clash with the best MLS academies, all battling for supremacy at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 12-20. The future of the global game is here - and it all unfolds live on @mls @MLSNext 20-Apr 9:30 AM - Girls Academy Blue vs. Girls Academy Red (Girls Division Final) 20-Apr 12:00 PM - LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake (U16 Championship) 20-Apr 2:30 PM - Palmeiras vs. Nashville SC (U18 Premier Final) 20-Apr 5:00 PM - Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC (U18 Championship)

Major League Soccer y MLS NEXT presentan la Copa Generación adidas 2025, la edición más grande y competitiva en la historia del torneo. Esta competencia juvenil internacional reúne a 80 de los mejores equipos del mundo, representando a 14 países en cuatro continentes. Nombres globales como FC Bayern, Inter de Milán y Palmeiras se enfrentan a las mejores academias de la MLS, todos luchando por la gloria en IMG Academy en Bradenton, Florida, del 12 al 20 de abril. El futuro del fútbol mundial está aquí y se puede ver atraves de @mls @MLSNext

20-abr 9:30 AM - Girls Academy Blue vs. Girls Academy Red (Girls Division Final) 20-abr 12:00 PM - LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake (U16 Championship) 20-abr 2:30 PM - Palmeiras vs. Nashville SC (U18 Premier Final) 20-abr 5:00 PM - Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC (U18 Championship)

