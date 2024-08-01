MLR Final on Aug 4 at 1:00 p.m. Looking to Break Attendance Record Held by SD Legion

August 1, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







San Diego, CA - The San Diego Legion, in partnership with #NextGen Soda Pop, invites all rugby fans to an adrenaline-charged day of excitement at Snapdragon Stadium this Sunday, August 4th. Join rugby fans worldwide in making history as the San Diego Legion aims to break the Major League Rugby (MLR) attendance record once again!!

This isn't just another rugby match; it's a clash of titans. The New England Free Jacks, reigning champions and top seed in the Eastern Conference, will go head-to-head with the Seattle Seawolves; the Seawolves won two MLR championships in 2018 and 2019 and lost in the 2022 finals. The day promises more than rugby: thrill to a Monster Energy Freestyle Moto-X show, take the kids to the Legion KidZone, explore Local Artist Row, and be mesmerized by a special performance from international music sensation Marshmello!

Record-Breaking Momentum: A Look Back at 2023

On February 18th, 2023, the San Diego Legion set a new MLR attendance record by selling 11,423 tickets for their season opener against the Utah Warriors. This remarkable turnout surpassed the previous record of 7,389 tickets sold for the 2021 MLR Championship final held on August 1st, 2021. This achievement highlights the growing global enthusiasm and support for MLR.

Why This Sunday's Record-Breaking Attempt Matters

Breaking the MLR attendance record is not just about numbers; it symbolizes the global growth and passion for MLR. Surpassing the 2023 attendance records reinforces rugby's status as a major sport on the global stage, attracting attention from sponsors, media, and potential new fans worldwide.

Achieving this milestone will showcase MLR's escalating popularity and international backing. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of rugby history and feel the unmatched energy of a packed Snapdragon Stadium.

Get Tickets Now:

Tickets for the MLR Championship and Marshmello show are available now. Don't miss the opportunity to witness this historic event and be among the first to taste the refreshing and innovative No Cap! Soda Pop. Fans can visit https://sdlegion.com/tickets to purchase tickets, while exclusive fan packages will be available soon via Sportsbreaks.com, the official fan travel partner of the MLR Championship. Click here for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from August 1, 2024

MLR Final on Aug 4 at 1:00 p.m. Looking to Break Attendance Record Held by SD Legion - San Diego Legion

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.