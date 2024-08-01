Thank You, Coach Cory

August 1, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold News Release







We announce with deep gratitude that Coach Cory is departing from Nola Gold Rugby. His leadership led us to our first-ever playoff appearance, marking an unforgettable season.

From day one, Coach Cory brought determination, resilience, and unity to our team. His strategic brilliance and ability to inspire players were key to our success. Beyond the field, his commitment to a positive team culture and community involvement made him a beloved figure.

As Coach Cory and his family embark on new endeavors, we wish them the very best. His legacy will be cherished, and he will always be a part of the Nola Gold family.

Thank you, Coach Cory, for an incredible season. Your contributions have set a new standard, and your presence will be greatly missed.

With gratitude,

Nola Gold Rugby

