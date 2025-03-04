San Diego Legion Welcomes the Support of Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions

March 4, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







San Diego, CA - The San Diego Legion is proud to announce the support of Golden Boy Promotions, the globally renowned sports and entertainment company founded by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya. This alliance will focus on promoting and marketing San Diego Legion games, bringing the Legion's games to a wider audience across the nation.

The support comes at a time when rugby is experiencing unprecedented growth in the United States. This announcement comes on the heels of Major League Rugby's groundbreaking multi-year broadcast deal with ESPN, which will bring MLR games to millions of households across the United States. Furthermore, the San Diego Legion recently signed Alejandro Pradillo as the first Mexican player to join Major League Rugby. The San Diego Legion is poised to become a household name in rugby, and the association with Golden Boy Promotions will help amplify the Legion's global reach and impact.

Golden Boy Promotions Global Impact

Golden Boy Promotions is recognized as one of boxing's most active and respected promoters, organizing events in packed venues worldwide.

"San Diego has become a hot spot for new sports teams, and I am proud to be in the mix supporting the San Diego Legion," said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. "The city has the best fans, who I know will rally around Alejandro Pradillo, the first-ever Mexican player to join Major League Rugby."

As the 2025 MLR season approaches, the San Diego Legion is gearing up for an exciting year. The support from Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions, the addition of Alejandro Pradillo, and the league's expanded broadcast presence all point to a bright future for the team and its fans.

The San Diego Legion invites fans to join them on this journey as they continue to make history and grow the sport of rugby in the United States. With the support of Golden Boy Promotions and the city's passionate fan base, the Legion is ready to take rugby to elevate rugby to elevate rugby to unprecedented levels of popularity.

