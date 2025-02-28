MLB All-Star Dmitri Young to Manage Owlz in 2025

February 28, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz are excited to announce two-time MLB All-Star Dmitri Young as the club's manager for the 2025 season.

"We are thrilled to have hired Dmitri Young as the next Owlz manager," Future Legends founder Jeff Katofsky said. "To have a 13-year MLB vet, a two-time All-Star who hit close to .300 for his career, running our ballclub gives the Owlz players a level of teaching and professionalism that is unmatched in our league. We are all lucky to have my friend Dmitri be our next skipper. I think Northern Colorado is in for a real treat."

Young has coaching and managerial experience at several levels of baseball, with his most recent professional experience coming as manager of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the MLB Draft League in 2023.

"Coaching has been in my blood," Young said. "Having an opportunity to coach in a competitive professional league is exciting."

Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 1991 MLB Draft, Young made his big league debut in 1996 and played 13 seasons for the Cardinals, Reds, Tigers, and Nationals.

He made his first All-Star appearance with the Tigers in 2003, a season that saw him hit a career-high 29 home runs. His second trip to the Midsummer Classic came in 2007 as a member of the Nationals after hitting .340 in the first half of the season.

Young made headlines in 2005 when he became just the third player in MLB history to hit three home runs on Opening Day. The feat also makes him one of four players to record a three-homer game at Detroit's Comerica Park.

He will now come to NoCo with the goal of bringing the Owlz a Pioneer League championship.

"I'm excited to be the manager of the NoCo Owlz, see the rich history of the Pioneer League, and continue these young players' careers and help them get to the big leagues," Young said.

Stay tuned for more announcements from the Owlz, including player signings and season ticket sales coming soon.

