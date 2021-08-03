Mitchell Homers Again But Shuckers Fall 5-2

August 3, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Garrett Mitchell homered for a second consecutive game, but the Biloxi Shuckers (29-50) were unable to generate any other runs in a 5-2 defeat against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (40-39) on Tuesday night at MGM Park.

Biloxi took the lead first in the bottom of the third inning. In his Double-A debut, David Hamilton recorded his first hit, an infield single, with two outs in the frame. Mitchell followed with a towering blast to right field, his third of the season and second in as many games, to put Biloxi ahead 2-0.

RHP Lucas Erceg (L, 0-4) turned in a career outing, allowing just one hit through his first four innings, already the longest appearance of his career. Erceg came out in the fifth and after recording the first out walked Demetrius Sim before surrendering a double and a home run, giving Pensacola a 3-2 lead. All told, Erceg tossed 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four.

For the Blue Wahoos, RHP Kyle Nicolas (W, 1-0) issued a two-out walk in the home half of the fifth but struck out Mitchell, ending his night with six strikeouts over five frames.

Pensacola added another run in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI double from Peyton Burdick. Brain Naverreto added an insurance run to the Blue Wahoos ledger with a solo home run to left in the eighth.

Biloxi put a runner on base in each of the final four innings but was only able to advance him into scoring position in the bottom of the eighth. Mitchell drew a one-out walk and stole second base, but RHP Zach Leban (H,4) induced a flyout to center and a foul out to bring the inning to a close. RHP Alexander Guillen (S, 1) came on for the Blue Wahoos in the ninth and allowed just a two-out single in a scoreless inning of work.

The Shuckers continue their six-game series against the Blue Wahoos on Wednesday night at MGM Park. RHP Jesus Castillo (3-5, 4.78) is scheduled to take the mound for the Shuckers opposite Wahoos' RHP Max Meyer (4-1, 1.93) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

Individual tickets are on sale for all 2021 Shuckers home games and promotions for August can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.