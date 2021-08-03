Brice Turang Promoted to Triple-A, David Hamilton Added to Shuckers Roster

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have made a pair of roster moves as announced by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Shortstop Brice Turang has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville while infielder David Hamilton has been promoted to the Shuckers from High-A Wisconsin.

Turang departs the Shuckers as the team leader in hits (76), RBI (39), stolen bases (11), runs scored (40), total bases (111), triples (3) and games played (73) and was tied for the team lead in doubles (14). He also ranked among the Double-A South league leaders in hits (2nd), doubles (T-6th), RBI (T-7th), triples (T-5th), total bases (T-7th), runs (T-7th) and stolen bases (T-7th). Rated as the #2 prospect in the Brewers' organization by MLB Pipeline, this is the first promotion to Triple-A for Turang.

Hamilton joins the Shuckers from High-A Wisconsin after hitting .264 with 14 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 31 RBI and 50 runs scored. The shortstop also stole 41 bases in 47 attempts, the fourth highest stolen base total in Minor League Baseball this season. Selected in the eighth round of the 2019 Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers out of the University of Texas at Austin, this is Hamilton's first season in professional baseball. He is rated as the #26 prospect in the Brewers' organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Biloxi begins a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday night at MGM Park. RHP Lucas Erceg (0-3, 6.66) is set to start the game for the Shuckers against Wahoos' RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-0, 0.00) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

