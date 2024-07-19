Mistakes Doom C's in Defeat

July 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A blunder on the bases and a few bad pitches in the top of the tenth were crucial mishaps for the Canadians in a 4-3 loss in ten innings to the Spokane Indians [COL] Friday afternoon at The Nat.

After a first inning run for the Indians, two scores in the second on four walks and a fielder's choice for Vancouver and a game-tying tally in the top of the fourth, the game was 2-2 entering the bottom of the sixth. With runners at the corners and one out, Je'Von Ward lifted a fly ball to left field that would have been plenty deep enough to score the runner from third, but the man on first thought there were two outs and started running on contact. He couldn't return to first in time and was doubled off to take the run off the board and end the inning with the game still even at two runs apiece.

Fast forward to the top of the tenth. Still level at two, Johnathan Lavallee (L, 2-3) - who overpowered Spokane by striking out the side in the ninth - hit the first batter during a bunt attempt then walked the number nine man to load the bases and flip the lineup with no outs. Cole Carrigg followed with an RBI single then a double play scored another run before a strikeout ended the inning.

Trailing 4-2, the C's didn't go down without a fight. They used three walks to force home a run and had the winning run in scoring position, but a flyout ended the game and handed Spokane their fifth consecutive series-opening win against the Canadians this year.

With the loss, Vancouver is now 16-6 in the second half and one game behind Spokane. The C's are 3-17 against the Indians in 2024.

The series continues tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Rafael Sanchez goes for the Canadians opposite Spokane lefty Michael Prosecky. Coverage of RE/MAX Canadians Baseball is available across the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.