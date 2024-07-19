Game Tonight - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

July 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Dust Devils fans, the boys are finally back at Gesa Stadium for a three game set beginning TONIGHT!

Join us this evening for a fabulous night of fun, as we host our third ever Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond! In partnership with Marvel Studios, we will celebrate all things MCU, with some super promotions, music from the movies, and more! PLUS the Dust Devils will wear their special Marvel-Inspired uniforms, which will be up for auction throughout the ballgame. Come enjoy the baseball and go home with a unique jersey worn by your favorite Dust Devils player.

For our biggest Marvel fans, we're offering a special Ticket & T-Shirt deal for tonight only. See the details below.

It's also Family Feast Night thanks to Yoke's Fresh Market! We're offering $2 hot dogs, bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches, Laffy Taffy, and 12oz Coca-Cola soft drinks all night long.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.