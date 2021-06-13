Missoula's Winning Ways Halted in 'Knock Out' Defeat

Missoula, MT. - For the second time this season, the Missoula PaddleHeads found themselves in a tie ball game after nine innings of regulation. This would once again bring the 'Knock Out' Scenario to fruition. With fans on their feet at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park, Aaron Bond of the PaddleHeads, and Chris Salvey of the Mustangs would both have an opportunity to give their team a victory. In the end Salvey's home run to left field would be the swing that Billings would need as the Mustangs would hang on for the win bringing the PaddleHeads nine-game winning streak to an end in the process.

Billings took control of the game in the fourth inning thanks to a four-run rally to make the score 5-0. The inning was highlighted by a three-run homer off the bat of Chris Eusay with two outs. That would be it offensively for Billings till the eighth inning however as Missoula would climb themselves back into the game.

Missoula would never lead in the game until the seventh inning when third baseman Sam Troyer was able to double home a pair of runners to make the score 6-5. The Mustangs would quickly have an answer in the next half inning however as Caeden Harris would single home a run in the inning to tie the game at six. Troyer would finish the game 2- for-4 with 3 RBIs and has recorded 7 hits in his last 13 at-bats.

The PaddleHeads (16-3) will look to bounce back in game two of the series on Sunday evening opposite the Mustangs (8- 11). Missoula plans to hand the ball off to Andrew Bash who will be in search of his second as a starter this season. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Catch all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

