Hawks Late Rally Leads to Knock-Out Heartbreak

Boise, ID - The Boise Hawks saw their late inning rally end in heartbreak, losing 7-6 to the Great Falls Voyagers in the Knock-Out round late Saturday night.

It was another night where pitching dominated, with both starters, Mitch Lines and Quincy Jones, making it through six innings and allowing just two runs.

Boise jumped ahead in the bottom of the first, as Bryce Brown led off with a triple to right-center and scored thanks to a Tyler Jorgensen sacrifice fly.

Great Falls answered right back in the top of the second, getting a Chris Caffery walk to lead off the inning and a Jason Matthews RBI triple to drive him in.

The Hawks scored again to go back in front in the fourth, with Myles Miller reaching second base on a throwing error by Voyagers shortstop Jason Matthews, and then coming home on a Joshua Rivera single. Rivera would finish the night going 4-4 with two RBI's in his first game back from the 10-Day Injured List.

In the top of the sixth Great Falls loaded the bases and tied the game at two on a Wladimir Galindo error, but Lines would get a double play ball to first base to end the threat and keep the two teams tied.

The Voyagers would push in front with three in the top of the seventh, and add another in the eighth, but Boise would come roaring back, grabbing three in the bottom of the eighth inning but stranding the tying run on third base.

After Jared Price got Great Falls in order in the top of the ninth, it was in the hands of the offense and they delivered, with Myles Miller smacking a two out single to center field to score Tyler Jorgensen.

Miller's single tied the game up at six, sending Boise into their second knockout round in six days.

In the first round, neither Tavis Brunson for Great Falls, or Christian Funk for Boise could hit home runs, which sent us into a second and decisive round, as Michael Deeb hit one ball over the right field fence and Kolton Kendrick was unable to answer in his five swings, giving the Voyagers their third straight victory over the Hawks.

Sunday's game will see Boise take to the field as the Papas Fritas for the second time this season, as Zach Penrod will make his fourth start this year for Boise, while Nathan Harmon goes for the Voyagers. First pitch for game five is scheduled at 5:15 PM.

