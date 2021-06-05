Missoula Takes All Three in BoiseÃÂ

Boise, ID- Missoula again brought the power, using the strength of three home runs to knock off Boise 16-8 on Friday night.

The PaddleHeads scored early and often, sending eight runners across the plate in the first four innings, and six in the top of the fifth.

All the offense actually worked against Missoula starter, Domingo Pena, who was locked in until his teams big half inning.

Roby Enríquez smacked a single to begin the bottom of the fifth and Myles Miller reached on a throwing error that sent Enríquez to third. Myles Harris would single home Enríquez and Greg White would follow with an RBI single of his own to score Miller.

Bryce Brown would load the bases with an infield single and Christian Funk brought home Harris on an RBI groundout, before Wladimir Galindo drove in the final two of the frame with a smash off the left field fence.

The Hawks would bring home three more in the bottom of the eighth but it wouldn't be enough to overcome Missoula.

A new series begins Saturday, June 5th in Missoula, with the teams meeting at 7:05 Saturday, 5:05 Sunday and 7:05 again on Monday. Mitch Lines, Zach Penrod and Jayce Vancena are the three probable starters for the Hawks second road trip of the season.

