Missoula PaddleHeads' Second Annual Turkey Curling Fundraiser, Raises over $11,700 for Missoula Food Bank

November 20, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads hit the ice for their second annual Turkey Curling fundraiser this past weekend at Glacier Ice Rink, and the results were nothing short of extraordinary. With more than double the participation from last year, the event showcased the power of community collaboration and generosity, raising an impressive $11,700 to benefit the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center's Can the Cats Thanksgiving Drive.

Partnering with the Missoula Curling Club, the PaddleHeads brought together fans, curling enthusiasts, and local residents for a unique spin on the traditional sport. Participants took to the ice, sliding frozen turkeys instead of curling stones, all in good fun and for a great cause.

"This event continues to grow, and we're thrilled to see the community rally behind such an important cause," said Riley Fox, Missoula PaddleHeads Marketing and Creative Content Manager. "This collaboration is a fantastic example of what can happen when community organizations work together."

The success of the event highlights the PaddleHeads' commitment to giving back to the Missoula community. The funds raised will go directly towards the Missoula Food Bank and Community Centers Can the Cats Thanksgiving Day fundraiser, making sure families in need have everything they need for Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

Residents who were not able to attend the event but still wish to make a donation towards the Can the Cats Food Drive Fundraiser can drop off non-perishable food items to the PaddleHeads Post by Friday.

The PaddleHeads Post is home to everything Missoula PaddleHeads as well as Griz merchandise and Montana gifts and souvenirs. The store can be found at 140 N. Higgins Ave.

With the Turkey Curling Fundraiser now cemented as a favorite holiday tradition in Missoula, the PaddleHeads look forward to growing the event even further next year. The Missoula PaddleHeads are interested in continuing to grow their support in the Missoula Community interested partners should contact the Missoula PaddleHeads Community Engagement Specialist, Meredith Wright for the more information at mwright@gopaddleheads.com.

