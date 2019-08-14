Missoula Downed by Raptors in 10th, 3-2

OGDEN, UT - The Missoula Osprey (28-25, 8-7) fell to the Ogden Raptors (41-12, 10-5), 3-2, after 10 innings at Lindquist Field on Tuesday night. The Osprey loss was their third in a row, moving them two games out of first in the North. For the second-straight night, the O's found a quality start in their starter against the heavy-hitting Raptors. Right-hander Tyler Poulin tossed four innings, allowing no runs on two hits, striking out four.

Nick Marchese entered the game in the 5th to relieve Poulin, who allowed the Raptors' first run in the bottom of the 7th .

Carson Maxwell began the Osprey scoring when he slugged his second triple of the season, completing the round-tripper with a throwing error from center field. The Osprey wouldn't score again until the top of the 9th. Shortstop Nick Grande led the inning off with a walk, and later scored off a two-out, RBI single from Cesar Garcia.

Osprey pitcher Jhonny Valdez entered the 9th with the 2-1 lead, but allowed a leadoff, solo home run to Raptors' center-fielder Andy Pages to tie the game back up. With two outs and Ogden's Zac Ching at second, Raptors' DH Jon Littell reached first on an infield single. Ching attempted to score, but first-baseman Brickhouse connected with his catcher Luvin Valbuena to force the game into extras.

The Osprey found themselves in extra-innings for the second night in a row, their third in their last four games.

The four-game series continues Wednesday night, first pitch against the Raptors and Osprey scheduled for 7 pm at Lindquist Field.

