Mississippi Mud Monsters Team up with BCI to Unleash the All-Inclusive BCI Club at Trustmark Park

March 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have struck a monstrous deal with Business Communications, Inc. (BCI), bringing cutting-edge technology and an all-inclusive BCI Club experience to Trustmark Park. This multi-year partnership grants BCI naming rights to the BCI Club, the premier way for fans to feast, sip, and soak in Mud Monsters baseball in style.

BCI, a Ridgeland-based tech powerhouse, isn't just putting its name on the club-it's powering the Mud Monsters' technology infrastructure, ensuring the team is just as high-tech as it is high-energy. From behind-the-scenes tech support to game-day connectivity, BCI is keeping the Monsters running smoother than a swamp at sunrise.

BCI Club - $75 Per Game

The BCI Club is the ultimate way to experience Mud Monsters baseball, combining luxury with convenience:

All-you-can-eat menu with in-seat wait service and access to concession stands

Beer & mixed drinks included (domestic and specialty beer, select mixed drinks - limited exclusions)

Exclusive BCI Club seating with the best views in the park

Complimentary ballpark cap

Wristbands required for redemption, available from seat servers or at Fan Information

All-You-Can-Seats Ticket - $55

For fans looking for an all-inclusive experience in any reserved seat, the All-You-Can-Seats option is a perfect fit:

All-you-can-eat menu

Includes domestic beer

Available for any reserved seat at Trustmark Park, with the option to upgrade any seat to AYCE

Wristbands required, available at Fan Information

Both BCI Club and All-You-Can-SEATS tickets follow a two-item-per-transaction limit at concession stands. Additionally, souvenir products such as beer bats, souvenir helmets, and specialty cups are not included in either package.

Season Ticket Packages Now Available

AYCE Seats Season Ticket - $1,750 per seat

BCI Club Seats Season Ticket - $2,250 per seat

Mud Monsters Assistant General Manager David Kerr is fired up about the partnership:

"BCI isn't just slapping their name on a seat; they're helping power everything behind the scenes, from game-day operations to keeping our front office running like a well-oiled swamp beast. Fans are going to love the BCI Club, and we couldn't ask for a better partner to help us deliver an unbeatable experience."

BCI CEO and owner Jonathan Hollingshead echoed the excitement:

"We're proud to partner with the Mud Monsters, not only as the namesake of the BCI Club but also as a key technology provider. This is about more than just baseball-it's about bringing the best possible fan experience to Trustmark Park, from the ballpark to the backend. We can't wait to see the BCI Club in action!"

For ticket information, visit mudmonstersbaseball.com or call 601-664-7600.

