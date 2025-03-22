Mississippi Mud Monsters Name On-Field Host and Public Address Announcer

March 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are turning up the volume and turning on the charm with the hiring of Kayla Thompson as On-Field Host and Greg Flynn as Public Address Announcer. Both are celebrated Mississippi media pros-and they're ready to hype the crowd, pump the energy, and bring the mud-soaked mayhem all season long.

Thompson, a Flowood native and former two-sport athlete at Jacksonville State University, currently serves as Morning Anchor and Host of Live at 9 on WJTV 12 in Jackson. Her experience covering everything from SEC football to local festivals makes her a natural showrunner for the chaos and comedy of in-game entertainment. Expect games, giveaways, and the occasional dance break as Kayla keeps the fun flowing from first pitch to final out.

Flynn, a University of Missouri-Columbia graduate and trusted voice across the state, brings more than 30 years of experience in media and public communications. He has served as a television anchor, an Emmy-winning reporter, and the lead spokesperson for Mississippi's top emergency management agencies. Since 2020, Greg has also been the voice behind the mic at Trustmark Park as the Public Address Announcer for the Mississippi Braves. He and his son Jack proudly call Pearl home, and now he returns to the ballpark for a new era-bringing familiar flair and professional polish to the Mud Monsters' game-day experience.

"Kayla and Greg are absolute pros, and even better people," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager. "They know this community, they know how to connect with a crowd, and they're going to help us create a show that's bigger, bolder, and weirder than anything Mississippi baseball has seen before."

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 22, 2025

Mississippi Mud Monsters Name On-Field Host and Public Address Announcer - Mississippi Mud Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.