Mississippi Hires First Scout in Former Sea Wolves Goaltender

June 5, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have hired former Sea Wolves Goaltender Jason Wolfe as the team's first scout and he is set to begin with the 2024-2025 season.

Wolfe is the first Maryland born goaltender to play in the professional ranks. Jason graduated with honors from Merrimack College with degrees in Psychology and Business Administration. Upon finishing high school Jason played one year of Jr.A hockey in Canada, which was followed by four years of NCAA D1 hockey at Merrimack College in Massachusetts. During his collegiate career Jason began coaching some of the D.C. area's goalies during his summer breaks from school. After graduation Jason immediately turned to the pro ranks by signing with the LA Kings affiliate the Reading Royals. In 2004-05 Wolfe tended net for the Sea Wolves where in 15 starts Jason compiled 889 minutes with a.908 save percentage earning 7 wins for the franchise.

The 2008-2009 season marked the end of Wolfe's professional career. Jason spent 8 years of his career having played in the LA Kings, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks organizations, as well as playing one season for Manchester England in the English Elite League. Upon retirement Jason and his wife Heather founded Wolfe Hockey Development, which has risen quickly to one of the Mid Atlantic regions top player development organizations.

"It's funny how things come full circle. I enjoyed my time in Mississippi, it was a great place to play for. It's fun to watch a team play where you used to play even though it is different as I played here pre-Katrina." Wolfe told media members about his decision to return to Mississippi.

When asked about how the opportunity came about Jason said "Joe (Pace) and I were teammates on a different team and when we spoke about a new challenge I saw it as an exciting opportunity. I've done Scouting in College and Juniors, but doing it in a league like the FPHL is unique. I have a good network and it will be a good challenge for me."

With his ability to develop Jason will help give the Sea Wolves a leg up on the competition in a league that year in and year out continually seeks out new, young talent. With Wolfe already working with many talented young players his impact should be felt right out of the gate.

CEO Joe Pace spoke with members of the media about bringing back Wolfe "We are excited to have Jason onboard as a member of the Sea Wolves again. This is a historic moment to have one of our original Sea Wolves returning. I can't wait to have him and our new coaching staff working together, I personally played with both of these guys and am looking forward to being a team again. Jason will be adding to our recruiting and scouting for future prospects and helping the coaching staff. We are looking forward to newer higher caliber of players that will come down to the Gulf Coast because of these new additions."

Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today! #WelcometotheBeach

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2024

Mississippi Hires First Scout in Former Sea Wolves Goaltender - Mississippi Sea Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.