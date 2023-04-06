Mississippi Braves Homestand Highlights - April 7-9 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves open the 2023 season tomorrow, April 7 at 6:35 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A Affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) at Trustmark Park. The three-game homestand features great promotions over the weekend, including back-to-back firework nights and a pregame Easter Egg Hunt!

Friday, April 7 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible.

Post-Game Fireworks: Celebrate the return of Mississippi Braves baseball with a special Opening Night celebration, which will be concluded with a fireworks show, presented by Trustmark Park!

Kids Run The Bases: After the fireworks show, kids will run the bases!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Roddery Muñoz vs. RHP Tobias Myers

Saturday, April 8 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:05 pm CT

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: Early arriving fans will get a 2023 Mississippi Braves magnetic schedule, presented by ChunkIT Axe/BreakIT Smash!

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for an exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by AARP Mississippi!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tanner Gordon vs. RHP Brandon Knarr

Sunday, April 9 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 2:05 pm CT

Sunday Family Funday: Join us for our first Sunday Family Fun Day and enjoy activities for the entire family, including a pregame Easter egg hunt, presented By Raising Canes!

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: Early arriving fans will get a 2023 Mississippi Braves magnetic schedule, presented by ChunkIT Axe/BreakIT Smash!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game, presented by TrustCare!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel vs. RHP Carlos Rodriguez

