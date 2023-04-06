M-Braves, Diamond Baseball Holdings to Donate Portion of Opening Weekend Ticket Sales to Rolling Fork Tornado Relief Efforts

April 6, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - The Mississippi Braves and Diamond Baseball Holdings will donate $1 from every ticket sold (online or box office) from this weekend's opening series against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park.

In addition, the Atlanta Braves Foundation has agreed to match the Mississippi Braves donation. The M-Braves are partnering with the Red Cross to ensure these funds will be used where the need is greatest.

WJTV will be providing viewers with fundraising information throughout their Opening Day coverage live from Trustmark Park on April 7. In addition, the below Rolling Fork residents will be honored on-field during the Opening Night pregame festivities, with Marlon Nichols and Britt Williamson throwing out ceremonial first pitches.

Marlon Nichols lost his home and belongings in the March 24 Rolling Fork tornado. In addition, his son Nathan and his wife, mother-in-law, and grandmother lost their homes and belongings in the tornado. Marlon coached 20-plus years of little league and pony league. He works at Land of Lakes and is married to Ashley Nichols. He is a huge Braves fan.

Britt Williamson is the pastor at First Baptist Church of Rolling Fork. The church and his home both suffered damage in the tornado. Many of his congregation lost their homes. He has worked tirelessly in volunteer and recovery efforts since March 24. He has served at Rolling Fork First Baptist for 11 years. He has a wife, Jamie, a son Nate, and a daughter Maggie. He served as head coach of the local high school baseball team for three years. Britt and his family are also huge Braves fans.

Marlon and Britt will be accompanied by Andy Anderson, President and CEO of the Bank of Anguilla. Bank of Anguilla has a branch in Rolling Fork that was damaged by the tornado. Andy Anderson also resides in Rolling Fork and has worked at the Bank of Anguilla for over 40 years.

Approximately 80% of Rolling Fork - located 87 miles northwest of Trustmark Park - was destroyed by the March 24 tornado, and 13 lives were lost that night. In addition, numerous homes and businesses, including the town hall, post office, police department, animal shelter, visitors center, community center, both law offices, one of the two accounting offices, the Family Dollar store, two of the three restaurants, the local flower and gift shop, the ACE store and lumber company, the barber/beauty shop, and many other of the town's businesses were destroyed.

Opening Night for the Mississippi Braves is Friday against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park, with the first pitch at 6:35 pm. The Opening Homestand continues through Sunday. Tickets are now available by visiting mississippibraves.com or the Trustmark Park box office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 6, 2023

M-Braves, Diamond Baseball Holdings to Donate Portion of Opening Weekend Ticket Sales to Rolling Fork Tornado Relief Efforts - Mississippi Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.