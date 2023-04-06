Blue Wahoos Opening Day Is FRIDAY

April 6, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







The Pensacola Blue Wahoos begin the 2023 season Friday, April 7 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits to town for a three-game series!

Early arriving fans to Friday's game will receive a Replica Championship Ring courtesy of Hill Kelly. Saturday is our first Fireworks Saturday of the season presented by Marcus Pointe Baptist. And on Sunday, the Blue Wahoos pay tribute to a Pensacola icon with a Fred Levin bobblehead.

All weekend long (while supplies last), we'll be giving out 2023 Magnet Schedules courtesy of Hill-Kelly and Cox Communications!

Opening Day Roster Announced

Pensacola's Opening Day roster was announced on Thursday! The 27-man roster features 20 returning players from the 2022 Southern League Championship team, including 12 players who were on the postseason roster.

The Blue Wahoos will feature eight players on MLB Pipeline's list of the Top 30 Marlins prospects, including RHP Eury Pérez (#1), LHP Dax Fulton (#4), OF Victor Mesa Jr. (#14), SS Nasim Nuñez (#21), RHP Sean Reynolds (#25), C Paul McIntosh (#28), 1B Troy Johnston (#29) and LHP Patrick Monteverde (#30).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.