Blue Wahoos Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Thursday their preliminary Opening Day roster in advance of the 2023 season.

The 27-man roster features 20 returning players from the 2022 Southern League Championship team, including 12 players who were on the postseason roster.

The Blue Wahoos will feature eight players on MLB Pipeline's list of the Top 30 Marlins prospects, including RHP Eury Pérez (#1), LHP Dax Fulton (#4), OF Victor Mesa Jr. (#14), SS Nasim Nuñez (#21), RHP Sean Reynolds (#25), C Paul McIntosh (#28), 1B Troy Johnston (#29) and LHP Patrick Monteverde (#30). LHP Jake Eder (#5), who pitched for Pensacola in 2021, and IF Cody Morissette (#20) begin the season on the Blue Wahoos injured list.

The complete roster, led by manager Kevin Randel, is as follows:

PITCHERS (14+4): Dylan Bice, Jake Eder*, Justin Evans, Dax Fulton, M.D. Johnson, Zach King, Robinson Martínez*, Zach McCambley*, Andrew McInvale, Patrick Monteverde, Patrick Murphy, Eury Pérez, Brady Puckett, Johan Quezada, Sean Reynolds, Austin Roberts, Franklin Sanchez*, Jefry Yan

CATCHERS (2): Will Banfield, Paul McIntosh

INFIELDERS (6+1): José Devers, Cobie Fletcher-Vance, Troy Johnston, Cody Morissette*, Dane Myers, Nasim Nuñez, Joe Rizzo

OUTFIELDERS (5): Griffin Conine, Norel González, Victor Mesa Jr., Victor Victor Mesa, J.D. Orr

*injured list

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins and the defending Southern League champions. The Blue Wahoos will host Opening Day at Blue Wahoos Stadium in downtown Pensacola on Friday, April 7 against the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:35 PM. Single-game tickets, season memberships, mini plans, and group outings for the upcoming season are available now at BlueWahoos.com and by calling (850) 934-8444.

