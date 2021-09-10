Missions Use Three-Run Fifth to Drop Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the San Antonio Missions 3-1 on Friday night from Riders Field.

With the game scoreless into the fifth, the Missions (54-58) put up three runs against Riders (60-50) reliever Tim Brennan (0-2). Kelvin Alarcon smashed a two-run double to start the scoring before Eguy Rosario singled home another run to make it 3-0.

The RoughRiders drew closer with an RBI single from Sam Huff in the sixth, but could not muster more offense as they were held to just one run on six hits.

Jerry Keel (2-4) captured the win for San Antonio, throwing six innings, only ceding one run on five hits while striking out four. Jose Quezada saved the game with a 1-2-3 ninth, his league-best 17th save of the year.

In a no-decision, Cole Winn fired three shutout innings with three strikeouts in his start.

The loss puts Frisco out of a playoff spot for the first time all season, dropping them one game back of Arkansas for the second playoff spot and three games behind Wichita at the top of the Double-A Central. There are nine games left in the regular season for Frisco.

The RoughRiders and Missions continue their series with game five of the set on Saturday, September 11th at 7:05 p.m. Frisco turns to RHP Ronny Henriquez (4-4, 4.85) for the start against LHP MacKenzie Gore (0-0, -.--).

Saturday is Patriot Day presented by UT Southwestern Frisco with a honor guard and first pitch from the Frisco Fire Department while the RoughRiders honor those who lost their lives on the September 11th attacks. It's also Sky-Lit Saturday presented by Lexus with a postgame fireworks show. For tickets, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

