Hudson Making Rehab Start in Springfield on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The St. Louis Cardinals have announced RHP Dakota Hudson is expected to make a rehab start with Springfield on Sunday, September 12 at Hammons Field--the 2021 Cardinals home finale.

The Cardinals host the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. on a night with two giveaways, a post-game fireworks show and Sunday Funday activities!

- Aaron Sachs & Associates Cardinals Super Soft Shirt Giveaway (2,000 fans)

- 2022 Springfield Cardinals Free Ticket Voucher Giveaway (All fans)

- End of Season Post-Game Fireworks Celebration

- Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday: Free ice cream for kids before the game

- Kids Run the Bases after the game

This will be the third straight rehab appearance with Springfield for the 26-year-old Hudson, who threw four innings in a September 7 start vs. the Travelers, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and two walks, striking out one. Across three rehab games with Springfield and Low-A Palm Beach, Hudson has a 0.00 ERA over 8.2 innings, striking out four while allowing eight hits and three walks.

Springfield's all-time ERA leader, Hudson last pitched for St. Louis during the 2020 season, going 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA over eight starts, striking out 31 in 39.0 innings.

In 2017, Hudson put together one of the best seasons in Springfield Cardinals history. Starting 18 games, the Tennessee native when 9-4 with a 2.53 ERA over 114.0 innings, striking out 77 on his way to being named Texas League Pitcher of the Year and a Texas League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star.

