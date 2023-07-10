Missions Three-Game Homestand Begins Friday, July 14th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Friday, July 14th for their eighth homestand of the 2023 season. The Missions will be hosting a three-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate) from Friday, July 14th until Sunday, July 16th.

Friday, July 14 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

San Antonio City Connect Jersey Giveaway - Courtesy of McCombs Ford West, the first 2,000 fans will receive this collaborative jersey!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, July 15 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Kahlig Auto Group Postgame Fireworks - Following the game, fans can enjoy the best fireworks display in town!

Goodwill Donation Day - In a partnership with Goodwill San Antonio, fans who donate gently used items will receive two tickets to a future Missions game.

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, July 16 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

