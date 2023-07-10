RockHounds Alums are MLB All-Stars

Four RockHounds alums have been selected for the 2023 Major League All-Star Game (Tuesday in Seattle), including both starting catchers.

Jonah Heim is starting behind the plate for the American League. Jonah, who played for the 'Hounds in parts of 2018 and 2019, is hitting .282 with 12 HR & 59 RBI for the Texas Rangers.

Sean Murphy, now with the Atlanta Braves, is the Senior Circuit's starting catcher. Sean was part of the 2017 Texas League championship club (and played here in part of 2018 as well). He is having a career season at the plate, with 17 HR (one shy of his career season high) and 55 RBI for the Braves. Sean and Jonah are both among the top defensive catchers in MLB and each is having a career year at the dish offensively.

Matt Olson, who is also with the Braves, finished behind Freddie Freeman in balloting for starting 1st baseman and was named to the NL squad as a reserve. Matt leads the NL in both HR (29) and RBI (72) and is second in MLB in both categories. The Gold Glove 1st baseman was a member of the 'Hounds' 2015 Texas League championship club.

Sonny Gray (RockHounds, 2011-12) was named to the American League pitching staff. Sonny ranks seventh in the American League, posting a 2.89 ERA with the Minnesota Twins.

