Missions in the Bigs - 2023

November 8, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - After seeing 75 Missions alumni receive big league action in 2022, the 2023 season was no different. Throughout the illustrious history of the San Antonio Missions, legendary names like Mike Piazza, Joe Morgan and Brooks Robinson once called the Alamo City home. In recent years, players like Trea Turner, Corbin Burnes and Corey Kluber have demonstrated that Wolff Stadium is still helping to produce legendary talent.

During the 2023 season, 78 former Missions players made appearances in The Show across 28 teams. Only the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants made it through the season without a Missions player on their rosters. Five Missions players from the 2023 season made appearances in the big leagues while the other 73 can be traced back to the 2009 season.

Those five players from the 2023 Missions include: Jose Espada, Nick Hernandez, Alek Jacob, Chandler Seagle, and Jackson Wolf. Espada made one scoreless appearance for the San Diego Padres on September 24th. Hernandez appeared in two games for San Diego on September 12th and 18th. Jacob made three scoreless relief outings in July before being placed on the Injured List with a shoulder injury. Seagle had one at-bat for the Padres on September 30th. Lastly, Wolf recorded the win in a spot start for San Diego on July 22nd.

The Padres had 19 former Missions players appear in a game for them this season. The Milwaukee Brewers had the second most with 12 players. The Oakland Athletics had the third most with five former Missions players.

13 former Missions players made their Major League debuts during the 2023 season. Those players include Caleb Boushley, Tom Cosgrove, Lucas Erceg, Jose Espada, Angel Felipe, Alek Jacob, Nick Hernandez, Connor Kaiser, Taylor Kohlwey, Jesse Scholtens, Chandler Seagle, Matt Waldron, and Jackson Wolf.

Below is a list of the 78 former Missions that appeared in the big leagues in 2023. The players have been divided into two lists: Pitchers and Hitters.

Pitchers (53)

RHP Jason Adam: Tampa Bay Rays, 2017 San Antonio Missions

RHP Chase Anderson: Colorado Rockies/Tampa Bay Rays, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Pedro Avila: San Diego Padres, 2021 San Antonio Missions

RHP Jacob Barnes: St. Louis Cardinals, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Anthony Bass: Toronto Blue Jays, 2011 San Antonio Missions

RHP David Bednar: Pittsburgh Pirates, 2018 San Antonio Missions (Postseason)

RHP Caleb Boushley: Milwaukee Brewers, 2021 San Antonio Missions

RHP Corbin Burnes: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

LHP Jose Castillo: San Diego Padres, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Adam Cimber: Toronto Blue Jays, 2015-2017 San Antonio Missions

LHP Tom Cosgrove: San Diego Padres, 2021 & 2022 San Antonio Missions

LHP Danny Coulombe: Baltimore Orioles, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Enyel De Los Santos: Cleveland Guardians, 2017 San Antonio Missions

RHP Miguel Diaz: Detroit Tigers, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Lucas Erceg: Oakland Athletics, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Jose Espada: San Diego Padres, 2023 San Antonio Missions

RHP Jake Faria: Boston Red Sox, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Angel Felipe: Oakland Athletics, 2022 San Antonio Missions

LHP MacKenzie Gore: Washington Nationals, 2021 San Antonio Missions

RHP Trevor Gott: New York Mets/Seattle Mariners, 2014 San Antonio Missions

RHP Javy Guerra: Milwaukee Brewers/Tampa Bay Rays, 2017 & 2021 San Antonio Missions

RHP Nick Hernandez: San Diego Padres, 2023 San Antonio Missions

RHP Adrian Houser: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Jay Jackson: Toronto Blue Jays, 2015 & 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Alek Jacob: San Diego Padres, 2022 & 2023 San Antonio Missions

RHP Michael Kelly: Cleveland Guardians, 2016 & 2017 San Antonio Missions

RHP Brett Kennedy: Cincinnati Reds, 2017 & 2021 San Antonio Missions

RHP Corey Kluber: Boston Red Sox, 2009 & 2010 San Antonio Missions

RHP Reiss Knehr: San Diego Padres, 2021 San Antonio Missions

RHP Dinelson Lamet: Boston Red Sox/Colorado Rockies, 2016 & 2022 San Antonio Missions

LHP Eric Lauer: Milwaukee Brewers, 2017 San Antonio Missions

LHP Joey Lucchesi: New York Mets, 2017 San Antonio Missions

RHP Adrian Martinez: Oakland Athletics, 2021 San Antonio Missions

RHP Phil Maton: Houston Astros, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Trevor Megill: Milwaukee Brewers, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Miles Mikolas: St. Louis Cardinals, 2011 & 2012 San Antonio Missions

RHP Shelby Miller: Los Angeles Dodgers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

LHP Adrian Morejon: San Diego Padres, 2022 San Antonio Missions

RHP Andres Munoz: Seattle Mariners, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Chris Paddack: Minnesota Twins, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Freddy Peralta: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

LHP Angel Perdomo: Pittsburgh Pirates, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Cal Quantrill: Cleveland Guardians, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Gerardo Reyes: Los Angeles Angels, 2018 San Antonio Missions

RHP Jesse Scholtens: Chicago White Sox, 2018 San Antonio Missions

LHP Drew Smyly: Chicago Cubs, 2019 San Antonio Missions

LHP Matt Strahm: Philadelphia Phillies, 2018 San Antonio Missions

LHP Brent Suter: Colorado Rockies, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Michael Tonkin: Atlanta Braves, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Matt Waldron: San Diego Padres, 2021 & 2022 San Antonio Missions

RHP Devin Williams: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

RHP Trey Wingenter: Detroit Tigers, 2016 & 2017 San Antonio Missions

LHP Jackson Wolf: San Diego Padres, 2022 & 2023 San Antonio Missions

Hitters (25)

INF C.J. Abrams: Washington Nationals, 2021 San Antonio Missions

OF Jose Azocar: San Diego Padres, 2021 San Antonio Missions

INF Matthew Batten: San Diego Padres, 2018 & 2021 San Antonio Missions

OF Franchy Cordero: New York Yankees, 2016 San Antonio Missions

INF Brandon Dixon: San Diego Padres, 2022 San Antonio Missions

OF Mauricio Dubon: Houston Astros, 2019 San Antonio Missions

INF Ty France: Seattle Mariners, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

OF Ben Gamel: San Diego Padres, 2019 San Antonio Missions

OF Trent Grisham: San Diego Padres, 2019 San Antonio Missions

C Austin Hedges: Pittsburgh Pirates/Texas Rangers, 2013 & 2014 San Antonio Missions

OF Travis Jankowski: Texas Rangers, 2014 & 2015 San Antonio Missions

INF Connor Kaiser: Colorado Rockies, 2022 San Antonio Missions

OF Taylor Kohlwey: San Diego Padres, 2018 & 2021 San Antonio Missions

INF Owen Miller: Milwaukee Brewers, 2018 San Antonio Missions (Postseason)

INF Josh Naylor: Cleveland Guardians, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

INF Jace Peterson: Arizona Diamondbacks/Oakland Athletics, 2014 San Antonio Missions

OF Hunter Renfroe: Cincinnati Reds/Los Angeles Angels, 2014 & 2015 San Antonio Missions

DH Franmil Reyes: Kansas City Royals, 2017 San Antonio Missions

INF Eguy Rosario: San Diego Padres, 2021 San Antonio Missions

OF Esteury Ruiz: Oakland Athletics, 2021 & 2022 San Antonio Missions

C Chandler Seagle: San Diego Padres, 2021-2023 San Antonio Missions

OF Jack Suwinski: Pittsburgh Pirates, 2021 San Antonio Missions

OF Tyrone Taylor: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

INF Trea Turner: Philadelphia Phillies, 2015 San Antonio Missions

INF Luis Urias: Boston Red Sox/Milwaukee Brewers, 2017 San Antonio Missions

Time will tell how many more players from the Alamo City will see their dreams come true in the big leagues. The 2024 season will begin on April 5th. The Missions begin the season on the road against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. San Antonio's home opener comes on April 9th against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 8, 2023

Missions in the Bigs - 2023 - San Antonio Missions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.