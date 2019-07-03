Missed Opportunities Hurt Wild Things in Middle-Game Loss

AVON, Ohio (July 3) - Despite four runs batted in for third baseman Cody Erickson Wednesday, the Wild Things fell for the third-straigh game and second in Avon at the Crushers by a final of 6-5.

The Wild Things managed to open the scoring with three two-out hits in the third inning, culminating with JJ Fernandez' RBI single to plate Erickson and make it 1-0. But the Crushers would immediately respond, and scored two in their half of the frame to pull out to a 2-1 lead.

Washington responded and took the lead with the first of Erickson's two two-run singles in the fourth inning, but still left two. After Lake Erie plated three on three hits and three total free passes in the fifth, the Crushers added insurance with an Emmanuel Marrero homer to lead of the seventh. Erickson's second two-run single came in the 8th and brought the contest to its final of 6-5.

Eric Morell took the loss for Washington in his fourth start for the team, while Evy Ruibal picked up the win in relief. Dalton Geekie earned his first save despite allowing the tying run to reach in the visitor's ninth. Cameron Baranek, Hector Roa, Brett Marr and Drew Bene had multi-hit games outside of Erickson, who finished with a team-high three hits.

Washington, who left 13 on base in the loss, looks to flip the script and salvage a game in the series on the Fourth tomorrow, as it will meet the Crushers at 7:05 p.m. Lefty Nick Wegmann goes for Washington against righty Alex Romero for Lake Erie.

