Missed Chances Curse C's in Extra Innings Loss

VANCOUVER, BC - Get 'em on, get 'em over, get 'em in. Do that, and you have a great chance at winning a ballgame. The Vancouver Canadians did the first two on a wet Tuesday night at Nat Bailey Stadium, but two hits in 17 chances with men in scoring position plus a forgettable top of the tenth allowed the last-place Everett AquaSox (Mariners) to sneak past the C's 4-2 in ten innings to start their six-game series.

Tied 2-2 after nine, Jol Concepcion (L, 0-3) came on to start the tenth and could not find the strike zone. He walked two batters to load the bases, balked home the go-ahead run then walked two more - the second of which came with the bases loaded - to put Everett in front 4-2 without putting a ball in play. Mark Simon cleaned up the mess by retiring all three hitters he faced to leave them loaded.

Vancouver loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the tenth, but a called strike three - the ninth backwards K and 19th overall punch out by a C's hitter on the night - stranded the tying and winning runs on base.

The C's had plenty of opportunities to put runs on the board but could only scratch two across. A two-out, two-RBI double from P.K. Morris in the seventh inning tied the game at two after a two-run homer in the top of the inning broke a scoreless tie. Vancouver had two on and one out in the second, runners at the corners with two outs in the fourth, the bases loaded and nobody out in the sixth (their biggest missed moment of the night) and a runner on second to start the eighth but failed to score in each of those innings.

7 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse got the start and logged another strong showing. The 20-year-old went five scoreless frames, scattered four hits, walked two and struck out seven. Robberse has not allowed a run in his last 14.1 innings of work; he has walked three and K'd 17 in that span. Ryan Boyer made his Nat Bailey Stadium debut and turned in a pair of scoreless stanzas with five strikeouts.

Morris and Miguel Hiraldo paced the offense with two hits apiece. Garrett Spain's infield single in the fourth was the only other hit for the Canadians.

Vancouver returns to action on Wednesday night for a RBC We Care Wednesday honoring BC Children's Hospital. Hunter Gregory gets the ball for the C's and will be opposed by Everett's Jimmy Kingsbury. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with first pitch to follow at 7:05 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network

