Vancouver Canadians and RBC Announce RBC We Care Wednesdays

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians and RBC are pleased to announce the 2022 debut of RBC We Care Wednesdays, a brand-new community spotlight campaign that will highlight the efforts, impact, and achievements of 10 local charities through public awareness, a ticket fundraiser and in-stadium events that showcase each charity at Nat Bailey Stadium.

"We are honoured to partner with the Vancouver Canadians to celebrate 10 incredible charities who are making such an important impact in local communities across British Columbia," said Todd Shewfelt, Regional Vice President, Business Financial Services, RBC Royal Bank. "My Team RBC colleagues and I are extremely excited to join the Canadians at iconic Nat Bailey Stadium to support our community partners. The charities we have selected for RBC We Care Wednesdays are organizations that we have long-standing relationships with through donations, sponsorships and countless employee volunteer hours and fundraising. That's why we can't wait to join baseball fans at The Nat this season to thank these charities for all that they are doing to help care for our communities."

During each RBC We Care Wednesday, fans at the ballpark will be introduced to one of the following 10 charities:

May 4 - BC Children's Hospital Foundation, works with communities across British Columbia to raise funds for essentials including life-saving equipment, research into childhood diseases, a wide range of medical staff and community child health education programs.

May 18 - Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland, whose vision is to see all young people realize their full potential and whose mission is to enable life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and potential of young people.

June 1 - United Way British Columbia, serves Central and Northern Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland, Thompson Nicola Cariboo, Southern Interior, Trail and District, and East Kootenay and exists to drive positive impact and lasting change by delivering resources and support for the people who need it most.

June 15 - YMCA of Greater Vancouver, a charity that has cares for kids, shapes leaders for tomorrow and helps generations of people come together to find support, get healthier and make friends for life.

June 29 - JA British Columbia, brings important educational experiences to thousands of students annually across British Columbia. Through these programs that focus on financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship, JABC aims to inspire, prepare, and empower BC youth for lifelong success.

July 13 - Greater Vancouver Food Bank, whose mission is to create empowering environments that provide and promote access to healthy food, education, and training.

July 27 - Challenger Baseball, a division of Baseball BC that provides an opportunity for children with cognitive or physical disabilities to enjoy the full benefits of participation in baseball at a level structured to their abilities.

August 3 - Out On Screen, a professional arts organization with two key program initiatives: the annual Vancouver Queer Film Festival and Out In Schools, a province-wide educational program aimed primarily at high school students with program delivery across the education system that engages high school students using film and video to address homophobia, transphobia, and bullying.

August 24 - BGC South Coast BC, proudly serving over 10,000 children, youth and families annually, providing fun, safe spaces to learn, grow and heal.

Sept 7 -* Foundry*, a province-wide network of integrated health and social service centres for young people ages 12-24. Foundry Centres provide a one-stop-shop for young people to access mental health care, substance use services, primary care, social services and youth and family peer supports.

Each charity will benefit from a special fundraising code that fans can use to purchase tickets. A portion of the ticket purchase price will go directly to support the charity. A special pregame ceremony, interactive activities on the concourse - including Meet & Greets with RBC Olympians - and other events around the ballpark will take place during each RBC We Care Wednesday. Stay up-to-date with event plans for each RBC We Care Wednesday by visiting CanadiansBaseball.com/Community/RBCWeCareWednesdays

