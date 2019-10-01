Miracle Announce 2020 Schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The 2020 schedule for the Fort Myers Miracle was announced today by the club. The Miracle will open their 28th season at Hammond Stadium when they host the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday, April 9.

The 140-game schedule features 70 home games and 70 road games against the other 11 teams in the Florida State League. The Miracle won the 2018 FSL Championship and qualified for the playoffs in 2019 by capturing the First Half South Division title. The postseason, however, was cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian and no champion was crowned. Fort Myers will be looking to earn a spot in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season in 2020.

The most common opponent for the Miracle will once again be the rival Charlotte Stone Crabs, the Class-A Advanced Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. The two clubs will face off 16 times, including a home-and-home four-game series to conclude the regular season.

Season and group tickets are on sale now. Fans can stop by the Miracle offices at Hammond Stadium at the CenturyLink Sports Complex or call 239-768-4210 for more information. The offices are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

