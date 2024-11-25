Minot Hot Tots and Honey Bees Announce Seating Renovation to Corbett Field

Minot, ND - The Minot Hot Tots are thrilled to announce significant upgrades to the seating experience at Corbett Field, set to debut for the 2025 season. In a bold move that puts fan comfort first, three rows of seating in the grandstand will be removed to create a more spacious and enjoyable game-day experience for Hot Dish members.

"We've listened to our fans, and these changes are all about giving them the best experience possible," said Monica Hocking, General Manager & Managing Partner of the Minot Hot Tots. "While many teams focus on maximizing capacity, we're doing the opposite - maximizing comfort. This is our way of showing that only the best is good enough for our Hot Dish members."

What the Upgrades Include:

More Legroom: Fans will enjoy a full open row in front of their seats, giving them plenty of space to stretch out and relax.

New Table Tops: The removed rows will be replaced with sleek, convenient table tops for food, drinks, and more.

These changes are part of the Hot Tots' continued commitment to delivering top-tier fan experiences at Corbett Field. With the new seating design, Hot Dish members can enjoy unmatched comfort and perks, including free food, exclusive merchandise, access to the Vibeto Orthodontics Fun Zone, and flexible ticket options that fit their summer schedules.

The Hot Tots invite both current and future fans to experience these exciting changes and all the perks of becoming a Hot Dish member. For more information, visit https://northwoodsleague.com/minot-hot-tots/family-memberships/

