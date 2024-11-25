Chinooks Unveil Nook Nation Alternate Brand

November 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - Something has been on the horizon, and it has finally arrived. The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to unveil our brand new Nook Nation alternate brand.

The fresh and new Nook Nation look is our team's "city connect" style branding. The team will continue to primarily use its original logos, colors, and branding for the upcoming season and beyond. The Nook Nation brand will serve as an alternate brand and uniform on select dates for the foreseeable future. The alternate Nook Nation uniform and jersey will be unveiled in early 2025.

Nook Nation was established as the nickname for the Chinooks fanbase back in 2013. The new branding pays homage to our fanbase and our team's location along the shores of Lake Michigan with an updated look. The new logo suite is also an alternate take on our original primary logo and famous fish logo.

"The Nook Nation alternate brand has been years in the making. We wanted an alternate and fresh look that we could use on occasions through the off-season and during the summer while still keeping our classic branding as our primary look. From the different unique elements in the logos to the new color palette, we think the new brand will be a great representation of our fan base in the Northshore and the Milwaukee metro area," added Chinooks GM, Eric Snodgrass.

The first line of Nook Nation merchandise will be available immediately and available for purchase until December 13th.

Additional merchandise will be unveiled in the spring and sold at the Tackle Box Team Store at Moonlight Graham Field for the 2025 season. The team will take the field in the new uniforms on select game dates for the upcoming seasons.

The 2025 season is presented by Kohler Credit Union. The 2025 schedule will be released in the coming weeks. Season tickets, mini game packages, and group tickets are all currently available for purchase. For more information, visit lakeshorechinooks.com.

