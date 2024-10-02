Minor League Baseball Announces 2024 Triple-A League Awards & All-Star Teams; Five Aviators Players Represented

October 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the two leagues (International and Pacific Coast) that make up the Triple-A classification.

2024 Pacific Coast League All-Star Team

Shortstop Nick Allen

Season: Appeared in 81 games for the Aviators and batted .345, ranked first on the team (111-for-322) with 26 doubles, triple, seven home runs, 51 RBI, 49 walks and 64 runs scored...was the team leader in on base percentage (.431); recorded 16 stolen bases in 24 attempts (team leader) and compiled a season-high 17-game hitting streak (May 17 - June 5) and batted .420 (29-for-69) over that stretch...was named PCL August Player of the Month on September 5 and batted .385 (35-for-91) with five home runs and 14 RBI in 23 games...named recipient of the 2024 Mayor's Trophy (Team MVP, voted on by the fans) on September 20.

2024 Athletics: He began the season in Oakland and was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on May 3...then re-joined the Athletics on August 28...appeared in 41 games and batted .175 (17-for-97) with four doubles, home run and 4 RBI...was 2-for-4, double, run scored vs. Cleveland on March 29 and 2-for-4, two doubles vs. Chicago White Sox on September 15.

Utility (INF/OF) Armando Alvarez

Season: Appeared in 75 games and batted .315 (86-for-273) with 20 doubles, triple, 15 home runs, 54 RBI...41 walks...five stolen bases in seven attempts...promoted to Oakland on June 22...optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on July 19...promoted to Oakland on August 7...optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on August 10...promoted to Oakland on August 14...optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on August 17...promoted to Oakland on August 27...optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on September 14.

Hitting Streak:

Hit safely in 17 straight games (May 30 - June 18) and batted .414 (29-for-70), 5 HR, 19 RBI over that stretch.

Multiple-hit games: 23 (16 two-hit games; 7 three-hit games)...hit safely in 56 of 75 games.

2024 Athletics: Appeared in 16 games for the A's and batted .243 (9-for-37) with a double, 2 RBI...made his Major League debut against Minnesota on June 22 and recorded his first ML hit against Los Angeles Angels on June 25 (3-for-4, double, RBI, run scored.).

Second baseman Jordan Díaz

Season: Appeared in 102 games and batted .301, ranked 6th in the PCL (119-for-395) with 22 doubles, triple, 22 home runs, 85 RBI (team leader)...team leader in hits...45 extra-base hits...DFA by Oakland on May 23...re-joined Triple-A Las Vegas on May 28...named PCL June Player of the Month on July 3...named PCL Player of the Week (July 29 - August 4).

Hitting Streaks:

Hit safely in 12 straight games (July 25 - August 8) and batted .444 (24-for-54), 7 HR, 20 RBI over that stretch

Hit safely in 10 straight games (June 21 - July 2) and batted .467 (21-for-45), 5 HR, 13 RBI over that stretch

Hit safely in 10 straight games (May 30 - June 9) and batted .436 (17-for-39), 2 HR, 11 RBI over that stretch

Multiple-hit games: 36 (team leader)...(24 two-hit games; 11 three-hit games; 1 four-hit game)...hit safely in 69 of 102 games.

Outfielder Colby Thomas

Season: Appeared in 73 games and batted .272 (76-for-279) with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 45 RBI...nine HBP...named Oakland Athletics Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America on September 23.

Multiple-hit games: 21 (15 two-hit games; 5 three-hit games; 1 four-hit game)...hit safely in 48 of 73 games.

2024 (Double-A & Triple-A Las Vegas)

*Double-A: Appeared in 59 games with 19 2B, 14 HR, 47 RBI

Triple-A: Appeared in 73 games with 25 2B, 17 HR, 45 RBI

Double-A & Triple-A Total Extra-Base Hits: 80 (led MiLB)

Totals: 132 games: 31 home runs and 92 RBI

*On September 24, Thomas was named to the Double-A Texas League All-Star Team

Reliever Grant Holman

Season: The right-hander appeared in 23 games for Las Vegas and posted a 4-0 record with three saves and a 0.92 ERA...he allowed 13 hits, three earned runs and struck out 30 batters in 29.1 innings pitched...in a combined 40 games between Double-A Midland and Las Vegas, he posted a 4-0 record with nine saves (11 opportunities) with a 0.55 ERA...allowed 25 hits and struck out 54 batters in 48.2 innings pitched...with Midland (17 games, 0.00 ERA, 12 H, 24 SO, 19.1 IP).

2024 Athletics:

Appeared in 18 games and posted a 1-1 record with a 4.02 ERA...allowed 17 hits and struck out 16 batters in 15.2 innings pitched...made his Major debut vs. San Francisco on August 17 and recorded his first ML victory against Detroit on September 6.

