Mickey Storey Named Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year

October 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys Manager Mickey Storey has been named the Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year as announced by Minor League Baseball on Wednesday. This is the first Manager of the Year honor in Storey's career.

This season, Storey guided the Space Cowboys to both the first and second half Pacific Coast League titles, compiling a 93-56 record, the most wins in Minor League Baseball in 2024. The 93 wins were the most in a single season in the Pacific Coast League since 1981, when the Albuquerque Dukes won 94 games. Sugar Land also led Minor League Baseball in road victories this season, collecting 48 wins away from Constellation Field.

In the postseason, Storey led the Space Cowboys to a sweep of the Reno Aces in their best-of-three series, guiding Sugar Land to their first ever Pacific Coast League Championship, outscoring Reno 19-4 in the series. Sugar Land then took down the Omaha Storm Chasers 13-6 in the one-game Triple-A National Championship to claim their first Triple-A Championship title. The Pacific Coast League title was the first full-season title for Storey, who guided the Surprise Saguaros of the Arizona Fall League to a title in 2022.

Storey has managed Sugar Land for all four seasons that the club has been an affiliate of the Houston Astros, compiling a 302-275 record in the regular season. The former Astros' and Blue Jays' pitcher collected his 400th career managerial victory on May 14, 2024, with a 16-7 win over Albuquerque and has a career record of 467-390, having managed Sugar Land (2021-current), Round Rock (2019) and Quad Cities (2018).

