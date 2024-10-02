Del Castillo Leads Aces Post-Season Awards by Winning PCL MVP

October 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Led by Adrian Del Castillo's Most Valuable Player selection, a trio of Reno Aces were honored with Pacific Coast League post-season accolades, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Wednesday.

In addition to Del Castillo's MVP win, he was selected as the PCL's All-Star catcher, joining Andres Chaparro, who was named the circuit's All-Star third baseman, while infielder Deyvison De Los Santos garnered the league's Top MLB Prospect award.

Del Castillo was a mainstay in Reno's lineup, playing in 105 games for the Aces, primarily as a catcher and designated hitter. The 25-year-old led Triple-A in extra-base hits (65), slugging percentage (.603) and OPS (1.002). He also ranked in the Top Five in the PCL in six additional offensive categories: doubles (2nd, 36), batting average (3rd, .312), on-base percentage (4th, .399), total bases (4th, 249), home runs (5th, 26), and runs (5th, 90).

Chaparro showcased his power in 95 games with Reno. The El Vigia, Venezuela native ranked in the PCL's Top Five in four offensive categories: batting average (2nd, .332), OPS (2nd, .967), on-base percentage (3rd, .403), and slugging percentage (3rd, .564). Following a trade to the Washington Nationals on July 30th, the 25-year-old made his MLB debut on August 13th.

In 49 games with the Aces, De Los Santos produced a .289/.338/.588 offensive slash line with 14 doubles, 14 home runs, and 47 RBI. After being traded to the Miami Marlins on July 25th, he ended the year with a .294 batting average, 40 home runs, and 120 RBI in 137 games.

The Reno Aces' home opener is on Tuesday, April 1st, when they will host the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate. Full- and partial-season plans, as well as eight-game plans, are currently on sale. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.