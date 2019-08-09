Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Hunter Warner to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild Assistant General Manager Tom Kurvers today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed defenseman Hunter Warner to a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$80,000).

Warner, 23 (9/21/95), recorded seven points (1g, 6a), 97 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-7 rating in 73 games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. He ranked second on the team in PIM and fourth in plus/minus rating. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minn., added four points (1g, 3a) and a plus-5 rating in 11 Calder Cup contests to rank T-1st amongst team defensemen in scoring and second in plus/minus rating during the playoffs. Warner has collected 18 points (3g, 15a) and 181 PIM in 165 career AHL games with Iowa.

Minnesota originally signed Warner to a three-year, entry-level contract on Sept. 23, 2014.

