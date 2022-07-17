Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney on One-Year, Two-Way Contracts

July 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed forwards Mitchell Chaffee ($750,000/$125,000) and Nick Swaney ($750,000/$120,000) to one-year, two-way contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Chaffee, 24 (1/26/98), recorded 39 points (23-16=39) including nine power-play goals (PPG), a plus-eight rating and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 49 games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. He also appeared in two games with Minnesota in 2021-22, making his NHL debut on April 19, 2022 at Montreal. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Grand Rapids, Mich., led Iowa in PPG, ranked second in goals, fourth in scoring and fifth in plus/minus rating. Chaffee has collected 56 points (25-31=56), a plus-17 rating and 30 PIM in 77 games in two seasons with Iowa (2020-22). He tallied 95 points (47-48-), 71 PIM, 13 PPG, eight GWG and a plus-34 rating in 108 games in three seasons at the University of Massachusetts (2017-20). Chaffee served as a co-captain his junior season and ranked second on the team in scoring with 29 points (16-13)) in 30 games. He recorded 42 points (18-24=42) in 39 games his sophomore campaign in 2018-19 and received the following accolades: New England All-Star, Hockey East First Team All-Star, Hockey East Scoring Champion, Herb Gallagher Award (New England's Best Forward) and CCM/AHCA First Team All-American. Chaffee was signed as a free agent by Minnesota on March 24, 2020.

Swaney, 24 (9/9/97), tallied 38 points (16-22=38) including three shorthanded goals (SHG), three PPG and 18 PIM in 62 games with Iowa last season. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Lakeville, Minn., led the team in SHG and ranked fifth in scoring and goals. He owns 40 points (17-23@), a plus-6 rating and 18 PIM in 68 career games with Iowa (2020-22). Swaney recorded 28 points (13-15(), 10 PIM, three PPG, one SHG and one game-winning goal (GWG) in 28 games with the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2020-21. He served as alternate captain and led the Bulldogs in scoring, ranked second in assists and shots (124), T-2nd in goals and T-3rd in PPG. His shot total ranked fifth in NCAA. Swaney collected 101 career points (46-55=101), 493 shots, 12 PPG, four SHG and eight GWG in 134 games with the University of Minnesota Duluth in four seasons (2017-21) and won back-to-back NCAA championships with the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019. He was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (209th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.