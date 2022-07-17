Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Michael Del Zotto on a One-Year Contract

July 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







SUNRISE, Fla. -â¯Florida Panthers General Managerâ¯Bill Zitoâ¯announced today that defenseman Michael Del Zotto has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract.

Del Zotto, 32, skated in 26 games with the Ottawa Senators in 2021-22, recording 13 points (3-10-13). He also played in 26 games with Ottawa's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Belleville Senators, producing 27 points (10-17-27).

The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Stouffville, Ont. has appeared in 736 career NHL games with the Senators (2021-22), Columbus Blue Jackets (2020-21), Anaheim Ducks (2018-19, 2019-20), St. Louis Blues (2018-19), Vancouver Canucks (2017-18 to 2018-19), Philadelphia Flyers (2014-15 to 2016-17), Nashville Predators (2013-14) and New York Rangers (2009-10 to 2013-14) amassing 262 points (63-199-262).

Originally selected by the Rangers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Del Zotto has competed in 32 Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with the Rangers, compiling 12 points (3-9-12). Del Zotto made his NHL debut in October 2009, becoming the youngest defenseman in Rangers history to make his debut on opening night at the age of 19 years old. He was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for October after notching 12 points (4-8-12) over his first 14 NHL games.

Del Zotto has skated in 37 total AHL games between Belleville (2021-22) and the Connecticut Whale (2010-11), producing 34 points (10-24-34).

Prior to his professional career, Del Zotto competed in 190 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the London Knights (2008-09) and Oshawa Generals (2006-07 to 2008-09), posting 183 points (39-144-183).

Florida Panthers 2022-23 Territory Memberships are available now. Join Panthers Territory to get presale access to the 2023 NHL All-Star game at FLA Live Arena plus other exclusive benefits. Call 954-835-PUCK or visitâ¯FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMembershipsâ¯for more information.

The home of the Panthers for the 2022-23 season isâ¯FLA Live Arena. Download ourâ¯exclusive appâ¯for mobile ticket entry, cashless ordering and an unforgettable fan experience.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2022

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Michael Del Zotto on a One-Year Contract - Charlotte Checkers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.