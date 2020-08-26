Minnesota Wild Adds Frederic Chabot and Brett McLean to Coaching Staff

August 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





Des Moines, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Frederic Chabot Goaltending Coach and Brett McLean Assistant Coach.

Chabot completed his fifth season as the Minnesota Wild's Goaltending Development Coach after being named to the position on Sept. 3, 2015. He worked with goalie prospects throughout the organization, including goaltenders playing for the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL), as well as Minnesota draft picks. The former NHL netminder joined the Wild after serving as the Goaltending Coach for the Edmonton Oilers (2009-14). Prior to working for the Oilers, he served as a Goaltending Consultant with Hockey Canada and its National Junior Team, helping Canada win a gold medal at the 2009 World Junior Championship. Chabot was also an instructor at Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence Goaltending Camp for three years (2007-09). The native of Hebertville-Station, Que., worked as a Goaltending Consultant with Berlin (DEL) in 2008-09, capturing the league championship with the Ice Bears. Chabot also worked with AIK Stockholm (SWE-2) from 2007-09, overseeing goaltending for the entire organization.

Chabot played 17 seasons of professional hockey (1989-2006) and appeared in a total of 32 NHL contests with the Montreal Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers. He spent a majority of his career in the International Hockey League (IHL) and was named the IHL's Most Valuable Player and Top Goaltender in 1999-2000 after going 36-19-7 with a 2.13 GAA and a .920 SV% in 62 games with the Houston Aeros. Chabot was also named best goaltender in the AHL (Baz Bastien Award) in 1993-94, MVP of the IHL in 1996-97 and best goaltender in the German League in 2002-03. He also backstopped the Vienna Capitals to the regular season and playoff championship in the Austrian League in 2004-05. He was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the 10th round (192nd overall) of the 1986 NHL Entry Draft. He and his wife, Suzanne, have a son, Gabriel, and reside in Quebec City.

McLean spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the Iowa Wild (2017-20), helping Iowa to a record of 107-71-37 (.583). He owns an 18-year playing career that included 385 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers. Over his NHL tenure, McLean collected 162 career points (56-106=162) in six seasons (2002-09). The former center played in seven different leagues from 1999-2017, compiling 1,111 pro games between the NHL, AHL, IHL, ECHL, SEL, Swiss-A and the Austrian League. The Comox, BC native also represented Canada many times during his career including at the U-18 level, the World Juniors and for six Spengler Cups, winning the Spengler Cup in 2012. He also won the Swiss-A championship in 2010. McLean completed his pro career in 2016-17 in Austria with Linz EHC. The former forward was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the ninth round (242nd overall) of the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. He skated in 274 AHL games in six seasons, totaling 198 career points (72-126=198) with Cincinnati, Saint John, Houston, Norfolk and Rockford (1998-12). McLean and his wife, Brenna, have a daughter Darian, and two sons, Nixon and Nash.

Guerin also announced today the club has extended the contracts of Assistant Coaches Darby Hendrickson and Bob Woods and Video Coach Jonas Plumb through the 2021-22 season.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.