Amerks Agree to Terms with Defenseman Ryan Jones on One-Year AHL Contract

August 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







Defenseman Ryan Jones with the University of Nebraska-Omaha

(Rochester Americans, Credit: University of Nebraska-Omaha Athletics) Defenseman Ryan Jones with the University of Nebraska-Omaha(Rochester Americans, Credit: University of Nebraska-Omaha Athletics)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Ryan Jones on a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Jones, 24, spent the previous four seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO), where he totaled four goals and added 38 assists for 42 points in 141 career games with the Mavericks. He finished second in scoring among team defensemen in back-to-back seasons, and as a senior in 2019-20, was named an AHCA All-American Scholar while serving as an assistant captain.

Prior to joining UNO, the 6-foot-2, 206-pound blueliner notched 43 points (7+36) in 120 games over two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League.

A native of Crown Point, Indiana, Jones was a fourth-round selection (121st overall) of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.