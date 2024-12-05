Minnesota Twins Promote Wind Surge Manager Ramon Borrego

WICHITA, Kansas - The Minnesota Twins announced Ramon Borrego has been elevated to the Major League Coaching staff as their first base coach.

Borrego has managed the Wind Surge since their inaugural season in 2021, compiling 269 wins over four seasons. He led the Surge to a pair of division titles and back to back League Championship Series appearances in 2021 and 2022. He earned Manager of the Year honors in 2021. Under his guidance, Wichita has had 34 players elevated to Major League Baseball. Borrego becomes the third coach in franchise history to be promoted to The Big Leagues.

Borrego has been a manager in the Twins organization for 15 seasons. He has led his team to the postseason in five of the past seven seasons and won the 2018 Florida State League Championship with the Class-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Ramon has spent the past five seasons at the Double-A level, leading the Southern League's Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 76-63 record and to the playoff semifinals in 2019 before his four seasons in Wichita.

Originally signed by Minnesota on October 9, 1995 as an undrafted free agent, Borrego played in the Twins organization from 1996-2002. Ramon coached at the Twins Venezuelan Baseball Academy from 2004-2008 prior to starting his managerial career at the Twins Dominican Republic Baseball Academy in 2009.

The Surge open the 2025 season in Springfield on April 4th and the home opener is April 8th at Riverfront Stadium against the Midland Rock Hounds.

